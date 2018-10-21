Tracy Fletcher is a candidate for Albany County Treasurer in the upcoming election November 6th, and I wholeheartedly support her. Tracy started as a clerk in the Treasurer’s office fifteen years ago and is now Chief Deputy Treasurer. As a county commissioner I worked closely with the Treasurer’s office; Tracy was always cheerful and very knowledgeable about any issue relating to the finances of Albany County. Tracy received her accounting degree from the University of Wyoming in 2013; this was no easy task with a full-time job, husband, and three children. Tracy is actively involved in civic activities, 4H, and FFA. Tracy is the type of person who jumps in enthusiastically and gets the job done. In short Tracy is a Super Star and will serve Albany County with distinction.
Tim Sullivan
Laramie
(0) comments
