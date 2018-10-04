Dear Community,
I am writing today in support of my friend & colleague, Jackie Grimes. Jackie serves as a school psychologist for ACSD No. 1. It is in this environment that I first witnessed her advocacy for youth within our community. She supports students by collaborating with staff, sharing resources and knowledge, administering necessary psychological testing, program planning and implementation, and many other imperative roles.
It was all of these qualities that fostered my decision to encourage her to run for our State Legislature. When I first addressed Jackie about this idea, she took her time to consider the details of what this would entail, how her values and passion for Wyoming and its people could be highlighted in this role, and what this would mean for her family (Jackie married and the mother of two small children). Recognizing that change is needed- she made the decision to dedicate herself to public service and run for State Representative for House District 46.
Jackie believes that all children in Wyoming should have access to strong, high-quality education. She believes that health is an inalienable right for all Americans and she has solid and obtainable ideas to enhance our current system. She appreciates that Wyoming is a beautiful state with tremendous resources and incredible potential. She wants to identify industries of the 21st century, identify what their infrastructure and workforce needs are, and prepare our communities and people to provide attractive, affordable places for these companies to locate.
Jackie is creative. She is a leader. She is thorough and meticulous in her actions and words. Above all, she is a powerful and passionate human being that knows and practices integrity, which I believe is at the core of Wyoming and its people. Regardless of your political affiliation, I encourage you, as a community, to reach out to Jackie with personal concerns and get her opinion and stance on issues that are important to you. She is in it for the right reasons- she’s ready to work hard, and she has a strong backbone. I hope she also has your vote.
Sincerely,
Lindsay Stoffers
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.