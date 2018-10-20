As a resident of Laramie in 1998, I was deeply saddened by the news of Matthew Shepard’s beating and death. I was then dismayed by the national reputation that followed, that this town was unsafe and anti-gay, especially after witnessing the outpouring of love and support from our local community. I attended the “Why Truth Matters” forum on Oct. 9 and learned for the first time about many aspects of the case that were not originally reported, and therefore unknown to most. However, I feel the Boomerang’s reporting (10/10) on that meeting was unfair. While the article mentioned that Steve Jimenez interrupted a man criticizing Jimenez, it failed to point out the man seemed ill-prepared and when finished speaking bolted out of the room, not allowing the author opportunity to respond to him directly. Furthermore, the article failed to mention several people, in the audience and on tape, who personally knew those involved twenty years ago, who substantiated Jimenez’s claims. It is my sincere hope that progress in this country for LGBT rights and acceptance will continue despite differences in perception of the event.
Jennifer Stansbury
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.