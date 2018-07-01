Questions that need to be asked about SCOTUS nominees:
1. Shouldn’t McConnell himself follow the rule he set up at the nomination of Garland that no SCOTUS justice should be confirmed and seated during an election year so that the American people can weigh in on it?
2. Shouldn’t Congress hold off until the question of whether Trump and associates may have conspired with a hostile foreign government to impact the 2016 election (as well as other possible illegal activities) is resolved?
3. Should a SCOTUS justice be chosen based on his/her pledge of personal loyalty to Trump rather than to the Constitution and American people?
4. Should a SCOTUS justice be chosen based upon commitment to overturn Roe v. Wade, regardless of the will of the American people, especially American women?
5. Aren’t Republicans the ones who say they want to keep government from interfering with people’s lives, but want to interfere with a woman’s right to choose? Aren’t women people and citizens, too?
6. Isn’t it sexist to interfere with a woman’s right to choose, but not with men’s? How about banning vasectomies?
7. If abortion is banned, how about strengthening laws requiring paternal support?
8. How’s it going to look if/when it is shown that old white men wanting to run women’s private lives may have been in relationships that at some point involved abortions, making them hypocrites? Bet there are some out there.
9. If Republicans try to ram this through, doesn’t that just show, that with the Garland incident, that they like Trump, don’t care about truly representing the American people, defending democracy, or even common decency — all they care about is winning at any cost to impose their will on this nation?
10. Wouldn’t doing so just be exactly what Putin wants?
Another thought: Where in the Bible does it say that abortion is wrong (It doesn’t, actually condones killing babies)? When does the Bible say life begins? (At first breath).
Carol Smith
Laramie
