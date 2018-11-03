Before the elections here are some questions to ask yourself about the last two years:
Is American more respected? Is America safer from external threats, like nuclear war? Is America safer from internal threats like mass shooting and hate crimes? Are our alliances stronger, or are our enemies?
Is your health care better? Are your pre-existing conditions protected? Is your job more secure? Is your retirement more secure? Has the national deficit decreased?
Is the environment, and therefore our food, water and health, safer?
Are our communications safer? How about our power grid?
Are we more unified as Americans, or are we more divided? Are we more understanding or more stuck in prejudices? Are we more compassionate? Do we take care of our children, the sick, and the elderly better? Are we better informed, or just addicted to outlets that fuel our preconceptions? Are we kinder or more hateful, hopeful or more fearful, open to learning or willfully ignorant of what we don’t want to know or understand?
What kind of America do you want for yourselves and your children?
You can make that vision come closer by getting out vote.
Carol Smith, Laramie
