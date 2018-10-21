The Republicans swore their tax cuts would not to add to the deficit, yet it increased 17 percent in 2018 to $779 billion, the highest in 6 years (recent Treasury Department report). The economy is growing at about .04 percent, but expected to slow down and perhaps shrink, while inflation is up 2.3 percent as of September.
But they knew that all along. Their plan always was blow up the deficit as an excuse to cut your Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, and other programs.
Barrasso raised about $27 million for his re-election, but only 5.5 percent of that money came from Wyoming-based donors (Wyoming Tribune Eagle). He voted in line with Trump 93.7 percent of the time, while earning a pro-environment score of 0 percent in 2017 from the League of Conservation Voters, 0 percent rating from National Education Association, 25 percent from American Association of University Women, 6 percent rating from NAACP, and 0 percent from National Organization for Women (check out internet sites on voting records).
Cheney voted with Trump 95.7 percent of the time. She received ratings of 0 percent from the NEA, but 93 percent from the NRA. Are they really representing you?
Trump keeps things stirred up to wear us down, distract us, and mislead us while trying to impose his self-serving, fact-free “reality”. Every accusation he makes against others invariably is something he is doing himself. Barrasso and Cheney blithely go along with that. They look away as he works to dissolve the separation of powers, system of checks and balances, rule of law, and common decency. They look away as he alienates allies, fawns over murderous dictators, and uses his office to enrich himself. They ignore the majority Americans who did not vote for him and who disapprove of the job he and Congress are doing. Are they really serving you?
It is clear Trump, Barrasso, and Cheney are not working for the average American, but for special interests and themselves.
We need government representatives, who actually serve the people, ensure that the wealthy pay their fair share, and defend the foundations of democracy for all Americans.
And we can only get such people by voting.
Carol Smith
Laramie
