Did Peter Strzok have a bias? Did he allow it to affect his work?
Hm, do the Republicans questioning him have a bias and does it affect their work? Well, they helped confirm to Criminal Division of DOJ someone with no criminal prosecution trial experience, but who might work to stop Mueller investigation. They are endorsing one SCOTUS nominee, of many conservatives one on list, who has been on record against indicting a sitting president. Any bias there?
Mr. Gohmert asked him how many times Strzok lied to his wife about his affair, but did he ever ask Trump how many times he lied to his three wives about his affairs? Or about the average of about five lies a day Trump has told since inauguration? How about his admission he lied to Canadian Prime Minister?
Did Nunes’ stunts show bias? Did Congressional committees who didn’t as stringently question Donald Trump Junior and others and closed up investigations prematurely show bias?
Are those calling for end to Mueller investigation, which has resulted in numerous indictments, guilty pleas, and one conviction so far, show bias, as Benghazi took longer and didn’t involve possibility of president conspiring with a hostile foreign government to throw election and destroy democracies here and abroad?
Did those who jumped on Brian Williams and knocked him off TV for months because of an exaggeration of no consequence on a talk show demonstrate bias since they haven’t seemed to care that Megyn Kelly lied the other day, saying that the majority of Americans voted for Trump?
Does it show bias that Republicans care more about Strzok than about established fact of cyberwarfare and influence campaigns by Russia, possibly with help of Americans to influence election and ongoing? Why aren’t they putting that energy, time, and taxpayer money into protecting our democracy?
Carol Smith
Laramie
