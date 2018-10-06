Pat Buchanan asked “Are Republicans born wimps?” A song in South Pacific answers “You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear.” And they hate losing power and the fact that the majority of American people did not vote for Trump, do not approve of the job he or Congress is doing. They are afraid of losing the majority. That is the only reason for the rush, artificial deadlines, and pathetic play to appease Trump’s (minority) base.
They hate what they do not understand, like women, the impact of sexual abuse, and why Democrats oppose Trump and them. It is not that we are sore losers, but that we are afraid when we see him and Republicans violating the foundations of our democracy, like separation of powers, independence of the judiciary and FBI, our system of checks and balances, due process, due diligence and basic decency.
Trump did not choose a nominee on his “final” list” but a guy who said a sitting president shouldn’t be subpoenaed or indicted—too much distraction from running the country. Trump is distracted by golf, tweeting, and promoting his own interests to even read his daily brief. Nixon dealt with Watergate, running the country and Watergate.
Ford, Kavanaugh, their families, and survivors were put through this circus before the committee did due diligence to establish facts and credibility. They hired someone to be respectful to Ford, because they knew they did not know how to treat women equally. Then they dissed the attorney and openly supported Kavanaugh, still without having done due diligence.
Buchanan, in language that is thinly veiled racism, talks about America being changed without the consent of the people. It is. Garland was not given a hearing—too close to an election, we must hear from the people (many months out). Hypocritically, Kavanaugh is being pushed through a couple of months before an election precisely so the people, all Americans, are denied their say.
The opposite of being wimpy is not bullying authoritarianism, and disregard for the foundations of our democracy—they are two sides of the same coin.
Carol Smith
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.