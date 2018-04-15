Mr. Schmitt (editor’s note: his letter was published April 8) took shots at me instead of addressing the issues or offering solutions to problems. Being well-informed is not “uncovering conspiracies.” I just don’t accept what I’m told by one unfair and unbalanced network. I do watch Fox some, and consult several other networks and print sources, I tend to give more credence to those that actually present a wide variety of expert analysts, present views on both sides of issues, and actually post declassified documents so one can evaluate them for oneself. Freedom depends on freedom of thought, on people who have learned how to think instead of just accepting being told what to think or who refuse to examine any information that does not support their prejudices.
I said the NRA had a legitimate function but has become politicized like other organizations. This is all public information. Why did a Russian national (Torshin) join the NRA? NRA admitted it took foreign money, but it is not transparent on its expenditures. Why did John Bolton do a video for Russia on gun rights, when the Russian government definitely is not in favor of its citizens being armed (but thinks it is ok for the government to smear, jail, shoot, and poison and citizens that oppose it)?
The NRA is not being blamed for the actions of the Florida shooter, but for actively opposing any real legislation to protect American citizens from mass shootings by weapons designed solely for the purpose of rapidly killing as many people as possible.
Please present proof that I help increase NRA membership or stop making personal attacks (like Hannity and Carlson do when unable to dispute a guest’s facts). NRA membership may go up, as gun sales do, after every mass shooting because peoples’ paranoia and failure to investigate the facts. Banning high-capacity weapons is not taking away all kinds of guns. The Second Amendment is not about unbridled gun ownership, but about raising a militia.
Please inform yourself and offer informed coherent, helpful suggestions on dealing with gun violence, Russian influence, government corruption, and better educating our citizens. Facts and truth matter.
Carol Smith
Laramie
