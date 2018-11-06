To the editor and Laramie citizens,
I am writing in response to the recent article and apparent controversy regarding Jessica Stalder’s campaign for City Council. The controversy that I speak of is not the candidate’s residency, but how we elect to treat or mistreat nurses in their many roles. The role of nurses in politics included.
The duty of a nurse transcends partisan politics but is ever at the mercy of the policies created by our system of government. I hear complaints that there are only businessmen and lawyers in politics where there should also be nurses, teachers, doctors, and other professionals to offer wisdom and lead effective change. I believe that this applies to all levels of government, even local politics, and that we should encourage more nurses and other professionals to take leadership roles, even across the aisle.
The American Nurses Association (2018) reports that one in four nurses have been assaulted. Every nurse I know has been verbally abused at some point in their career. To threaten a nurse, anonymously for that matter, who is endeavoring to lead this change only encourages this culture of abuse that nurses have humbly endured every day in their duties and their provision of care.
I must use this opportunity to discourage my fellow citizens, civil servants and other prospective candidates from partaking in a culture of nurse abuse and toxic politics that weighs down our community and to instead approach conflict positively, creatively, and respectfully. To do otherwise only serves to crumble the foundations of our community that preaches tolerance and acceptance of others.
When the culture of abusing nurses and dirty politics finally ends, I, a nurse who proudly serves our community, will be proud of our community.
With integrity,
Peter E. Skorcz, Laramie
