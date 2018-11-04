Retiring after 4 terms as your County Treasurer, it is my sincere belief that Tracy Fletcher, is the best candidate to be my replacement.
Tracy has worked in the Treasurer’s Office for 15 years, first as an accountant and currently as Chief Deputy Treasurer appointed by me and confirmed by the County Commissioners.
She is experienced in all aspects of this office including, but not limited to, human resources, investments, legislative processes, and the distribution and collection of revenues which total over $56 million for fiscal year 2018. For these reasons, I support and believe Tracy Fletcher is the only candidate who can fulfill the responsibilities of this important county position and urge you to support her with your vote on November 6.
Linda Simpson, Laramie
