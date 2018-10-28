In the season of political campaigns, it can be hard to read between the mailers and yard signs to identify the candidate that most represents the issues that are important to you and your family. This is especially true when campaign information seems to be in conflict with a politician’s history and experience. A card arrived in my mailbox yesterday from Bill Haley, up for re-election for House District 46 in the Wyoming State Legislature. In it, he claimed to support providing “adequate but efficient” funding for education—but when we look at his voting record, we see that he voted for House Bill 236 authorizing deep cuts to the education budget. Continued cuts like this would close rural schools like the Harmony School and continue to diminish critical programs in special education, vocational education programs, and the arts. Continuing to fund education in the state is critical to keeping young families in the state and attracting new industries to Wyoming and to Albany County.
The mailer also claimed that Bill Haley is interested in addressing the suicide crisis in the state and improving access to mental health care. This seems a direct effort to compete with his opponent, Jackie Grimes, who is in fact a school psychologist in the Albany County School District who works to reach the most vulnerable students in the school system before crisis hits—and she volunteers on the Suicide Prevention Task Force in Albany County, actively seeking the opportunity to contribute her expertise to address problems facing our community. We need a representative in Cheyenne who will identify and advocate for diversified streams of education funding and who has a thorough understanding of the mental health system and access issues in our county. Jackie Grimes is the right choice for HD 46.
Emily Siegel, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.