We in Bloomington United — in Bloomington, Indiana — wanted to reach out after hearing of the unfortunate incident in which the American flag was left crumpled on the ground, while a Nazi flag was flown in its place.
Bloomington United started in 1998 in response to neo-Nazi hate literature that was being spread around Bloomington.
After the man who distributed the flyers went on a murderous rampage in 1999, we held a community vigil to heal and unite the community in memory of the young Korean student, Won Joon Yun, who was murdered on the Indiana University campus.
The vigil drew thousands of supporters, including the then Attorney General of the United States, Janet Reno.
BU distributed signs and sponsored a rally against hate. BU is a coalition of community members whose mission is to promote educational opportunities that affirm the value of all human beings, bridge the differences between people, and resist and respond nonviolently to hate activity in our community. Now, because of the rise of intolerance in our country, BU has been re-activated.
Co-chairs of BU are Rabbi Sue Silberberg, director of the Helene G. Simon HIllel Center at Indiana University; and Doug Bauder, Director of LGBTQ+ Student Support Services at Indiana University.
Please know that we stand in solidarity with you, and all who are working on behalf of tolerance, inclusion and diversity.
Lynne Foster Shifriss, Bloomington United
Bloomington, Indiana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.