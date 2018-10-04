Let’s make Wyoming proud. Register and VOTE. This year is probably one of the most important years to make your views known. Don’t let people tell you your vote doesn’t matter because it does. We need good strong people in Washington, D.C., to stand up for Wyoming. Let’s get the lap dogs out of Congress and put people in that will stand up for what is right and not play follow the leader. We need to get people in that will help the Wyoming people and stand up for what is morally right. We need to get people in that will put a term limit on our representatives so we don’t have that “Good old boys” attitude. We need to get people in that will stand up to those that want to get rid of our Social Security and Medicare. These are not privileges because we PAID for them.
I am going to vote for the person that will make Wyoming proud again and will work FOR Wyoming. I don’t want a congressman that follows; I want a congressman that leads. Let’s get out the vote that will make Wyoming proud.
Arnold Shearin
Laramie
