Let’s make Wyoming and America Great Again. Register and vote this election. We have been so greatly divided by the Trump administration. They have pitted the United States against the world, media against media, Democrat against Republican, black against white, brother against brother, and now they are pitting women against men. This has to stop. We have to stop the hate.
We need to vote out people that are so stuck on being republican or democrat and vote in people that care about the United States. Make your voices heard this election and stop this partisan politics. We are ONE country and made up of many different kinds of religions, ethnicity, and attitudes, but that is what makes America great.
Please, register and VOTE. Let you voice be heard LOUD and CLEAR.
Arnold Shearin
Laramie
