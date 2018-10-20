How many of you have seen the commercial that the Republican Party has put out? They are encouraging us to vote Republican because if the Democrats get in, President Trump will be impeached.
Does the Republican Party know something about President Trump that they don’t want us to know and are covering it up? Has President Trump committed an impeachable offense? We will probably never find out because the Republican Party is standing up for President Trump in ALL his quacks (not tweets). He can come out and called women any name he wants, he can deny quotes that there is video of, he can stand up for corrupt governments because of his financial ties with them, and he can get away with it all because he is a Republican. We need to call him out and all persons, no matter what their party affiliation. We need to “clean up the swamp” as he so apply put it. Let’s get some good honest God fearing people in and will Make America Great Again. Please, please, go to the polls and VOTE.
Arnold Shearin
Laramie
