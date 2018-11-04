Albany County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (ACSSAR) falls under the purview of the Sheriff’s Office, though we are a 100 percent volunteer, nonprofit organization that is here to serve the Albany County community. We work alongside the Sheriff’s Office on upwards of 20 missions a year. In our day jobs we are business and medical professionals, teachers, students, engineers, just everyday hard-working citizens – but the minute we get paged we become a professional rescue team that does its job in the harshest of conditions.
As a volunteer organization, our group relies on the generous contributions of our community to help purchase and maintain equipment, and to offset training costs to our members. Members donate not only their time, but are expected to provide their own gear and transportation. Many also use their personal ATVs and snowmobiles to assist with searches.
Sheriff O’Malley has supported ACSSAR in building a professional rescue team, through providing financial support for team training opportunities when possible, and allowing use of specialty equipment for training and rescue operations. He recognizes both the value of a competent search and rescue team in a place such as Laramie, and the burden this can place on individual volunteers. He not only has provided encouragement and guidance as we have rebuilt our team over the last few years, but also ensures help is available to our members after difficult or traumatic missions. Without his support we would not be where we are today.
Dave O’Malley has earned our trust, respect, and confidence. He has proven to be a man of his word and runs his department with integrity, which is not something we take for granted in this day and age. We believe that Sheriff O’Malley will continue to support Search and Rescue and the work we do saving lives, so we gladly give him our full support.
Albany County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Officers and Board of Directors
