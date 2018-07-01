For too long, the people of Wyoming have gotten by on the cheap, not paying their fair share for all the services and goods they receive. So say the guiding lights and anointed among us who are really lusting after your money and hope to control some of it. Ask one of the anointed what “fair share” means and it is never a dollar amount, but some future forecast of an increasing value, left to their definition.
You have heard it said, “A state income tax will bring economic diversity to Wyoming.” Let’s take a look and see if that is so.
I have been to Seattle several times and their economy looks very diverse, even though they have no state income tax.
Along with legalized gambling and brothels, Nevada has a diverse economy, especially with all the California businesses relocating there because Nevada doesn’t have an income tax.
No one would deny that Texas has a diverse economy and they too do not have an income tax.
Closer to home, South Dakota does not have an income tax, but has a diverse economy.
Florida certainly has a lot of tourism, but they also have a very diverse economy and no income tax.
I have never been to Tennessee and New Hampshire, but it would probably be safe to conclude that they also have a diverse economy.
So, how about Alaska. A large state, no income tax, but not a very diverse economy.
Realistically, Alaska is a little bit out of the loop geographically and is more like a mining colony than a connected state.
They could probably use a couple of long interstate highways to be a little more connected.
So that leaves Wyoming, a large potentially productive state, no income tax, but not much economic diversity.
So why doesn’t Wyoming have more economic diversity? I’ve just about reached my word limit and there is not enough space to go into it.
Stay tuned for the next letter explaining why Wyoming doesn’t have as much economic diversity as other states, with the same conditions.
Tom Schmit
Laramie
