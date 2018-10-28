In the future, various drafts of a non-discrimination bill will again be considered by our state Legislature. The versions that have been discussed in the past all fail to include what has become one of the most serious and prominent issues of our time. The protected categories in the draft bills are many. However, to make the list of protected categories more complete, the protection of persons or institutions “without regard to their political affiliation” needs to be added. Overt harassment, sending bombs to politicians or vandalizing political party offices would thus be considered hate crimes, in the same manner as if these types of acts were committed against a particular protected group or religious institution in the list of groups in a non-discrimination law. Also, employment or workplace discrimination based on political affiliations would become illegal. Wyoming can become a leader in sending a clear message that political differences must be handled in a civil manner, rather than with the more frequent opprobrium, vitriol, and violence that are unfortunately becoming the norm in our culture. The Laramie City Council should consider modifying the current city statute to include the new protected category as well.
John Schabron, Laramie
