Castor should not be retained
Circuit court judge Robert Castor welcomes family violence and illegal drug users to Albany County.
Castor doesn’t need evidence or police interrogations to understand a case. Wyoming is already known as a friendly place to pedophiles; now, Laramie can be known as a friendly place for drug users and family violence. Jason Paul Hirsch vs. Albany County (case CT-2016-0003042) proves that Judge Castor will not rule on evidence of illegal drug use or evident violence. The police evidence of violence and positive drug analysis were ignored. Castor apparently felt that a Gool ‘Ol Boy needs help, so Castor is obliged to provide it.
With weed legal in Colorado, Laramie can look forward to rampant illegal drug use, okayed by Castor, and an increase in family violence, also okayed by Castor.
Is this the image Laramie, and Wyoming, want to promote to outside businesses, 20 years after Matthew Shephard’s murder? If he wins reelection, yes it is.
Ruthie Johnson, Buford
Proposed UW building
demolition violates plan
To the Editor:
Well, there they go again. UW is once more proposing to destroy one of its historic buildings. This time it’s Wyo Hall. A few years ago, it was Merica Hall. The trend goes back to at least the early 1980s when locals rallied to save the Cooper House.
Because of these periodic attempts to tear down parts of one of the nation’s best university landscapes, along with questionable designs for new buildings, the Legislature urged the university to develop some architectural policies regarding the preservation of its historic buildings. In response, UW retained a team of national consultants guided by a community advisory board to write a historic preservation plan, which the Trustees adopted as UW policy in 2015.
Just a few years later, the university is proposing to violate the plan by demolishing Wyo Hall, located on the most historic part of UW. The 2015 review of this building by architects and historic preservation specialists concluded that it possesses high historical value and integrity, is solidly built and is in good condition. Not bad for 67 years old.
New residence halls is one of the university’s most pressing construction needs, but it’s puzzling why this must result in the destruction of an historic structure. The current dorms are already centrally located, about equal distance between academic, administrative, athletic, and student services that stretch from 9th to 23rd streets. UW’s Long Range Development Plan calls for bus service to the current location of the dorms when new ones are built, which will make it even easier for students to get where they need to go. Why is it necessary to move the dorms to the north part of campus and tear down a historic structure in the process?
Since this proposal isn’t on the university’s web site, it is impossible to know everything that is in it, including when the public may have an opportunity to comment. Regardless, it appears that it will again be necessary to urge UW to adhere to its own policies and preserve part of its (and our) history.
Mike Massie, Laramie
Lee would bring
leadership to fire district
I’m writing in response to the Boomerang headline and article on Sunday, October 21st – “Fire District Race Reveals Split over Planned Central Station.”
The opening paragraph implies that the three years that James Lee has lived in the local area is a concern. James recently retired from the United States Army after serving the nation with distinction for over three decades. He retired at the rank of Colonel, which is an indication of his leadership and management skills. He accepted the Nation’s call to service and gave of himself for the greater good of us all for the majority of his adult life. I’m thankful that he was finally able to move here.
Regarding the proposed Central Station. There is now a Central Station north of town that functions reasonably well, but will likely be abandoned under the current proposal and leave citizens in this area unprotected. James supports the concept of a station that is able to serve the southern area, however, he believes that a more modular approach that allows for future expansion instead of immediate gratification is a more reasonable way to proceed. While the proposal expands coverage to additional citizens in the south, removing protection from those in the north on the day that the new structure would be opened is not right. Building the most expensive structure that the District can currently afford in the south, apparently without planning for those in the north is not wise.
Lastly, the overall issue is leadership. The best leaders are those who can accept advice from subordinates, that can accept open and honest criticism of plans, that don’t ignore the concerns of subordinates, that respect the sacrifices and dedication of volunteers and families, that care for the well-being of the individuals that do the work of the unit, and support and reinforce subordinate organizations. By his record, I’m betting that James is that kind of leader.
So, are James Lee and family recently moved to the local area? Yes. He was a little busy answering the Nation’s call. I’d say he got here just in time!
Brett Wadsworth, Laramie
Vote Stalder for Ward 1
I wanted to take a moment today to go on record endorsing Jessica Stalder for the Ward 1 City Councilwoman seat. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Jessica for the past two years at Spring Wind Assisted Living. As a nurse, she has an innate reflex of compassion. Jessica genuinely cares about the people of our community, and that empathy and kindness is not easily extinguished. In the nursing field one also has to have a substantial amount of integrity. Jessica cares for some of the most vulnerable people of our Laramie community—the elderly. As Clinical Services Director, she also has demonstrated amazing leadership skills to our clinical staff. Her real-world experience at Spring Wind has assisted her to gain skills that would be assets for her in the city council seat, such as helping residents who may be low on funds or low income find housing with Spring Wind or somewhere else. As a business degree holder, she is very adept in weighing in on the expenditures required to run our clinical facility but also ensuring that the residents and staff are provided for. Despite these wonderful characteristics, she remains reachable and friendly. Jessica has the ability to speak with people on their terms, because when one speaks with a resident or patient, one needs to be able to relate with them. I believe Jessica Stalder is the right woman for the city council seat for Ward 1.
Maegan Bassett, Laramie
Candidates’ answers
contain misconceptions
On behalf of the Albany County Clean Water Advocates (ACCWA) I need to correct a misconception that appeared in some candidates’ answers in the 2018 General Election Guide. Similar misconceptions were evident in responses to ACCWA’s own survey of candidates (http://albanycountycleanwateradvocates.org) and come up in conversations with people around town.
Martin Greller, Laramie
Fair is fair
I am writing to you with my concerns about the use of the 6th penny tax that the people of Laramie voted in. We voted this in because of the many needs for this around our city. Take a look at our city streets!
After reading the article in the paper, of the meeting at Linford School about the streets in West Laramie, I found it interesting of the gentleman that said he got his street paved free. Would like to know how that happened! Nothing is free, someone paid!!
The people of West Laramie have voiced that they don’t want this over the years several times. At least they were asked!
When I bought my home on Curtis Street all the roads were dirt! When the city decided to pave these streets we were not given a voice or vote! We were given notice of the cost and if you didn’t have the money the city put a lien against your property. We paid for 10 years for these streets. The payments were added to each of our water bills til they were paid in full, as did the other property owners. And now you are asking us to pay for the streets in West Laramie too. It was a hardship on ALL of us but we did it. Many streets in Laramie need attention. Nothing personal, but if they want paved streets then they should have to pay the same as we did. Fair is fair!!
Nor do I think that our tax money should go to some of these special interest groups that ask for money.
Sincerely,
Faith Perue, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.