Dear Editor:
Regarding your article covering the Kavanaugh protest in Laramie, “UW students participate in demonstration against Kavanaugh confirmation”, I’d like to politely point out a few flaws in the evidence provided, and have you consider that covering protests promotes more unnecessary protesting.
First, the left has successfully muddled the word “rape”, almost to the point that it is anything that makes a girl uncomfortable or feel unsafe. So, with a loose definition of rape, what does it mean to “drunkenly attempt to rape her”? Based off a single woman’s testimony decades ago, that incident could have been a forward move or an uncomfortable situation that she has played up in her mind over the years.
That brings me to my next point; you say there were two other women “who have come forward with accusations of inappropriate behavior by the judge”. These two women (Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnik), who you don’t name, came forward with similar vague stories of inappropriate actions they saw at parties, all from different schools. If these allegations were true, would not Kavanaugh have a huge reputation of being a gang rapist (claim by Swetnik) and a drunk from hundreds of sources that attended those parties?
If the accusation is true that Kavanaugh is a rapist, he should not at all be a judge because rape is a horrible crime that ruins lives; but giving full validity to any claim (especially sexual) towards a “powerful man” is not fair to men and also ruins lives.
Lastly, apart from all that. A minority group should not get full news coverage as if it is the consensus of the whole public. Disregarding or ignoring these protests would be a very helpful step towards unity in this country because they draw thick lines between citizens of the United States and create a “us vs. them” mentality. Therefore, giving them supportive news coverage is not a mature action to take with the state the country is in from unbalanced news sources supporting protests or “demonstrations”. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Colin Rucinski
Laramie
