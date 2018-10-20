The state of Texas in Texas Vs. Azar joined by 20 governors and attorney generals in primarily Republican states, have filed suit to eliminate Affordable Care Act (ACA) protections for pre-existing conditions. Repeal of this protection would affect approximately 130 million citizens under the age of 65. The U.S. Department of Justice has declined to defend the suit against the ACA. Because pre-existing insurance coverage is very popular with voters, both the U.S. House and Senate have filed bills to protect pre-existing condition coverage. However, examination of these bills reveals several flaws.
In July, Rep. Yoder of Kansas, along with 27 representatives, filed HR 1121, entitled the “Pre-existing Conditions Act,” which would require insurers to cover pre-existing conditions. There is no language in this bill as to how much insurers may charge for such coverage. The switch is that you may get insurance with a pre-existing condition, but insurance companies can charge you whatever they choose for such coverage.
In August, Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, along with nine other senators, introduced the “Ensuring Coverage for Patients with Pre-existing Conditions Act.” This bill prohibits insurers from charging more for pre-existing healthcare conditions. The switch here is that while you can get coverage with a pre-existing condition, there is no language in the bill that guarantees treatment coverage for pre-existing conditions. Thus, you might get insurance if you have had a bout with cancer, but there is no guarantee that you can get services for cancer treatments. Neither of the above bills have been passed at this time.
Jo-Carol Ropp
Laramie
