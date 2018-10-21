When I see yet another letter from Gene Watson assailing climate change, I usually wait for someone else to respond; they typically cite well-established references and websites facts. After last week’s little gem, I thought I’d take my turn.
Gene shifted from his usual attacks: (1) It’s all a plot of “Big Green”, (2) There is not a shred of evidence (even though he willfully ignores ALL of it). No, now he has taken the approach that the underlying Greenhouse Effect has been “proven” to be wrong and that it violates the 2nd Law of Thermodynamics. I would love to see that proof!
During my long career as a scientist, I have encountered lots of people who are sure that they have disproven the laws of thermodynamics or try to use them to support a specious argument. They are virtually always wrong.
The Greenhouse Effect describes how efficient the atmosphere is at passing re-emitted heat and light back into space. Similar to when we bake a turkey for Thanksgiving, we place aluminum foil over it with the reflective side facing down in order to increase retention of heat radiation. There is no violation of the 2nd Law, which says that any closed system (which we are not: we get energy from the sun) cannot reduce its entropy, which roughly speaking is the measure of disorder. The physics are very straightforward and well-established.
As a matter of strategy, I can accept arguments about climate change based on arguing against the model itself: it is very complex and interconnected, and continually evolving and being fine-tuned through comparison of theory to experiment. You can nibble on the edges and claim it isn’t a perfect model. It isn’t, but it improves steadily in time, as good scientific models should.
A poor strategy is to try to tackle a specific, well-demonstrated underlying piece of physics. You lose even more credibility, if that is even possible. My advice is to stick to the usual rhetorical techniques and don’t plant your flag on overturning basic science.
Dean M. Roddick
UW professor of chemistry
Laramie
