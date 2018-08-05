UW says it wants to take its dormitories “offline” and demolish them rather than refurbish and remodel them.
Maybe the university would do better by helping its sister institution across the pond, Oxford. Those poor devils have been using the same dorms for over 450 years.
Gene Roban
Laramie
(1) comment
That would be a great idea, and would be a show of efficient government policy. Unfortunately, the University - which is always institutionally greedy - is seeking $200 million of our tax money to create Cadillac dorms for which it would charge a premium price. None of the result would be taxed; not sales tax for the materials, nor personal property tax for the contents, nor real estate tax on the buildings, nor any tax on the income. And it would take money out of Laramie's tax base by attracting students away from properties that DO pay their fair share of taxes. There is already a glut of rental housing in Laramie due to the recent drop in University enrollment caused by UW actions that generated bad PR, such as the removal of the "Carbon Sink" installation and now its hamhanded "world needs more cowboys" campaign. (Do they not realize that the majority of first year college students are women? Or that these women do not consider themselves to be "boys" and will not buy attempts to reframe the word as somehow inclusive - they won't even view the video that attempts to sell this notion?) And of course, if students shun this fancy housing, the University will attempt to coerce them into renting it. It has already mentioned the idea of requiring sophomores to live on campus as freshmen do. Even the requirement for freshmen to live there is an anticompetitive tying strategy that would generate antitrust lawsuits were it practiced by a private company, but the University gets away with it because it's the 4th arm of Wyoming government. In any event, as both local residents and taxpayers, we must urge our legislators to say "no" to this egregious attempt to engage in empire building at our expense.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.