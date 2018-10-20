A Shout Out! to the student volunteers in the UW Big Event. Especially to Jake and the Monroe Street Crew. We appreciate the time, effort, and kindness they gave. They were tasked with a high level of leaf raking and took it on diligently. It was great meeting each of you and thank you again!
Clayleen Rivord
Laramie
(0) comments
