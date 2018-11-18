The prospect of 5,500 acres of land between Laramie and the Laramie Mountains being acquired for open space, aquifer protection and public recreation represents a golden opportunity for our community. Many volunteers, elected officials and agency personnel are contributing toward the effort, which is being called the Pilot Hill Project. Individuals with a diversity of interests and backgrounds are recognizing the many benefits the project would bring, including protection of our drinking water, increased recreational opportunities from the edge of town, preservation of our views to the east, and enhanced economic development potential. As the lead organization on the initiative, the Albany County Commissioners have appointed a Fundraising Oversight Committee for the project, charged with raising the needed funds, without impacting current county revenues or services. A State Land Swap that is being explored may help offset some of the cost to acquire the land, and many have pledged support, but more is needed to cover all of the expenses that will be incurred to make the project a reality. If you are thinking about the causes you will support this year end, I encourage you to join me in supporting the Pilot Hill Project. To learn more about the project, visit PilotHill.org, and please help spread the word that this effort is ongoing, and that it will need all the help it can get if we are to see it through.
Keith Rittle
Laramie
