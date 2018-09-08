On behalf of the Laramie Police Department Foundation we would like to thank the following businesses, people and organizations for their support and donations. All of the participants of the LPD Foundation 5K Walk Run, it was cold and rainy but everyone finished.
The following made generous donations to the Foundation: Norbert Kriebel; The Eagle Riders; Cowboy Moving and Storage; E.G. Meyer; Riegel Body Shop; UniWyo Credit Union; Toyota of Laramie; White’s University Motors; Digital Doctors; Dr. Bruce Adams; Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union; Laramie Vision; Tri Hydro; NU2U; Anong Thai Restaurant; Wyoming Service. We wish to thank you for your generous donations!
The proceeds will be used to benefit the police department and the citizens of Laramie.
Rick Quisenberry,
Laramie Police Department Foundation president
Laramie
