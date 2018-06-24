My name is Sarah Pope (LHS class of 1973), and I was one of Mr. Tyndall’s students, and then one of his student aides. As many of his students have already mentioned, those of us who went into teaching have used Mr. Tyndall’s ideas and techniques in our own classrooms for several years (actually about 3 generations — go figure).
The bird project was a great opportunity for memory work (learning about over 120 different birds), and learning about some of Wyoming’s wildlife. As well as looking at specimens, students had to complete a birding log of sightings of birds around Laramie. At the end of the assessment of our knowledge of the birds, in order to leave the testing area, each student had to whistle like a meadowlark — another story for another day.
I am so delighted the collection has found a new home, and one of the most amazing teachers in my life has been recognized for his incredible work.
Thanks for opening the door to Memory Lane.
Sarah Carpenter Pope
Bloomfield, New Mexico
