Recently, I submitted a complaint on behalf of my wife against a physician from Ivinson Hospital who violated multiple areas of the Wyoming Medical Care act. Specifically three, 1)practicing below the applicable standard of care, 2) unprofessional or dishonorable conduct and 3)) willful or careless disregard for the health, welfare and safety of the patient.
I received a response from the Wyoming Board of Medicine indicating they were looking into the matter and mandated a letter from the physician whom the complaint was made against to write a letter responding to my claims. In May I received a response from the Board stating the physician had submitted a letter, and after review, the board found the complaints made unsubstantiated.
However, the response from the physician was not included in the Boards reply. When I called the point of contact from the Board of Medicine, I found, to my dismay, that the physician response was intentionally not included and that I did not have a right to see it. I find this absolutely appalling. This implies that a physician has sole discretion to write a false statement of the facts and does not allow the patient closure. If this is a Federal law or Wyoming law, it must be changed.
Physicians do not have the right to be above reproach. A patient has the right to proper and professional care from doctors. Furthermore, if they feel this standard of care was not provided, when submitting a grievance, they must have the right to review the response for accuracy and truth. The patient does not have a team of lawyers acting on their behalf and, are therefore dependent on the board’s diligence. When the board’s practices or legalities favor the protection of the physician over the patient, the system is flawed.
Mike Pezeshki
Laramie
