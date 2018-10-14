I was riveted to my seat for the nearly three hours of panelist comments, video clips, and heart-wrenching stories from eye-witnesses and family members of those affected by the murder trials of Mathew Shepherd.
As a seeker of truth, I also attended Sheriff Dave O’Malley’s talk last Saturday. I only heard O’Malley refute one fact from Jimenez’ book, one that does not even affect the basic premise of The Book of Matt which is based on ten years of research, and 135 corroborating witnesses. Sheriff O’Malley, please provide evidence for your sweeping dismissal of Jimenez’ book. Your words ring hollow and raise more questions about the original investigation of the Matthew Shepard murder.
I want to trust the Boomerang in its coverage of stories that matter to our community.
Cindy Peterson
Laramie
