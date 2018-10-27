I am writing to you with my concerns about the use of the 6th penny tax that the people of Laramie voted in. We voted this in because of the many needs for this around our city. Take a look at our city streets!
After reading the article in the paper, of the meeting at Linford School about the streets in West Laramie, I found it interesting of the gentleman that said he got his street paved free. Would like to know how that happened! Nothing is free, someone paid!!
The people of West Laramie have voiced that they don’t want this over the years several times. At least they were asked!
When I bought my home on Curtis Street all the roads were dirt! When the city decided to pave these streets we were not given a voice or vote! We were given notice of the cost and if you didn’t have the money the city put a lien against your property. We paid for 10 years for these streets. The payments were added to each of our water bills til they were paid in full, as did the other property owners. And now you are asking us to pay for the streets in West Laramie too. It was a hardship on ALL of us but we did it. Many streets in Laramie need attention. Nothing personal, but if they want paved streets then they should have to pay the same as we did. Fair is fair!!
Nor do I think that our tax money should go to some of these special interest groups that ask for money.
Sincerely,
Faith Perue, Laramie
