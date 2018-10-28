To the Editor,
Editorial cartoons have traditionally been extreme to visually capture the attention of the reader and the Boomerang does a pretty good job of providing both sides of the current political debate. I can usually take a deep breath and then move on when I read something I disagree with, believing everyone’s opinion is valuable.
However, I cannot see any value in the one published Oct.25 depicting our two dominant political party’s responses to the migrant caravan now traveling north through Mexico. Whoever decided that Democrats are eager for these migrants to arrive here only to become part of their voter base is just adding to the division among us with this false narrative.
These are suffering human families, fleeing intolerable and dangerous situations in Central America, with little or no options, facing an unknown future. They are homeless, sleeping on the ground, probably hungry and frightened. They need our compassion, sympathy and understanding, the American values I grew up with. Using the plight of these people as a political tool is shameful.
The leaders of the U.S. and Mexico should be working together RIGHT NOW to find creative solutions and humanitarian support for these migrants. But we have no leader, only an ego driven self-centered celebrity who continues to promote fear of the ‘other’. Our president has no grasp of American history, American policy, geography or humanity. That is what we should be afraid of.
I’m voting today. I’m voting for Democrats to try to regain some balance of power in Washington DC and beyond. I hope you will join me. It’s our best hope of finding the human heart of America again.
Lee Peerce, Laramie
