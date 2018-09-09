Dear Editor,
I write to you not as a candidate for Treasurer or leader of the Albany County Republican Party, but as concerned citizen of Laramie. In the early morning of Sept. 6, someone tried to burn the Republican HQ off of Ivinson. Fortunately, the damage was minimal, and no one was hurt. However, there were people asleep just feet above our office who could have been killed.
We do not know the impetus for this event, but we can quickly assume this was a politically-motivated action. Of all the windows and buildings in town, and two nights after the office is decorated (our first event was to be held there Thursday night), it is easy to jump to conclusions.
While we do not want to wrongly accuse anyone of anything, and we should be careful about that, we are concerned that such behavior go without condemnation. Everyone should condemn this action and condemn it strongly.
If they cannot do this, events like this will only escalate. People will be hurt and worse. There is no place for this activity. None.
Before someone brings up Trump: blaming Trump is only giving a pass to people who burn down buildings. What Donald Trump says is not license to burn down buildings. What crazy right-wing nuts do in other places is not license to burn down a building in Laramie, Wyoming.
Laramie is a special place in that it is typically a very well-balanced town. People here are good people who see both sides of an issue and really strive to work together. Let’s get our houses in order and start condemning this violence, locally and nationally.
I will tell you first hand that the ACRP condemns all violence, and we certainly do not support anyone who advocates burning down an opponent’s building. Can others join us in condemning this activity before someone dies?
Michael J. Pearce
Laramie
