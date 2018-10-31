I was reading an article in the Washington Post this evening (October 25, 2018). I finally get it – I understand the need in this country for the Matthew Shepard Legacy. To perpetuate and honor it means to keep gay and transgender persons rights as Americans in the forefront. I do support that.
I read “The Book of Matt” by investigative journalist Stephen Jimenez and attended the community forum “Why Truth Matters”. I also understand and actively support this position. Much suffering and tragedy continues to surface and surround the good people in Laramie. Russell Henderson has been in prison for 20-plus years simply for being in the wrong place at the wrong time and more significantly, for having the misfortune to be associated with a horrific tragedy that spurred a national movement. Then there are the good people of this community who travel and suffer the embarrassment of being from Laramie. Finally there is my step-daughter Chasity Pasley. I recently watched her father, my husband, sit quietly in tears and solace on the one year anniversary of her needless death. Chasity endured the reminder for her part in this tragedy, publicized on cable television every year on the anniversary of Matthew’s horrific death. The image of her in the orange jumpsuit leaning over crying in the courtroom, splashed across the big screen year after year for the world to see. Chasity tried to move on. She even earned a BS in Computer Science however professional positions are very rare when background checks reveal a felony conviction that was supposed to be expunged.
October 10, 2017, Chasity Pasley took her own life. She is finally at peace. Chasity left behind a 9 year old son, a mother who is still inconsolable with grief, and a big sister who desperately misses Chasity’s friendship. Again, continuing tragedy and suffering.
I wonder why we can’t find a middle ground acknowledging that there may be a need for a legacy while also understanding that with many historical figures, the legacy may have little or nothing to do with the truth.
Donna Pasley, Laramie
