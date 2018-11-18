Several people have written about the shooting of Robbie Ramirez. As I think about Robbie, I plan to remember him not as a victim, but as someone who lived a meaningful life, a life that can be admired while facing the difficult circumstances of schizophrenia. Robbie and his sister and brother grew up with my daughter and they spent many days playing in our neighborhood. I remember Robbie as a young soccer player. He played the game well, with lots of heart, like he did most things.
A lasting memory that I have, though, is of a moment of compassion Robbie showed for me. We sat next to one another for several years in Kevin Hart’s community guitar ensemble. I always admired Robbie for how well he played and he inspired me to work to play better. During that time, I had an accident sawing wood in which I cut off the tip of my finger. A bad infection developed. My doctor gave me the choice of cutting off the finger or going through weeks of wound therapy.
I tried the wound therapy in the hope of continuing to play guitar. At one session, things looked grim for saving my finger and that night I was home feeling sorry for myself. Robbie showed up at the door with a CD of my favorite guitar pieces that he had played and recorded. He sensitively and considerately reached out to me in the best possible way.
This is the Robbie Ramirez that I choose to remember, not as a victim, not as a person with schizophrenia, but as a person who was courageously living a meaningful life. Whenever I listen to classical guitar music, or play it myself, I will continue to remember Robbie as a bright point of light in a world that can sometimes be chaotic and dark. I hope as we move forward as a community, we can find more ways to nurture people in Robbie’s circumstances, so they have opportunities to thrive and give back to others as did Robbie to so many.
Michael Palmer
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.