Dear Editor,
I find it necessary to offer my comments on the City Council race for Ward 1. It would seem at this juncture that this non-partisan race has become divided into the parties of which were meant to remain impartial. It was of great surprise when I heard a national organization was sought out to endorse a local candidate for the Ward 1 seat, an action that would cast the appearance that Mr. Harrington does not wish to represent the residents of our city, but rather that political party affiliation is the means by which he intends to characterize our community and its citizens. I find it inappropriate that Brian Harrington should be seeking endorsements from national organizations the means of which have no business imposing their influences in an election such as this. It seems Mr. Harrington need be reminded that the seat he wishes to occupy is one whose sole purpose is to represent the community in which he resides, not only those who agree with his affiliation and his personal political agenda.
We mustn’t forget that our community is our home, our neighbors are our friends and family, and we must unite as such to elect now more than ever a candidate suited for such office.
Tim Nichols
Laramie
