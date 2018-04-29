American Legion Baseball Post 14 would like to thank the community for their support during our annual Potato Supper and Auction. We had one of the best turnouts in history and actually sold out of tickets and potatoes this year.
The generosity of local businesses and sponsors is also appreciated because we could not do the silent auction without your donations. Our coaches, players, parents, and volunteers once again stepped up to make the event run smoothly.
We have three teams in our legion program this year: The Marshals, Deputies, and the Rangers, and would love to have fans in the stands cheering our teams on. You can find all team schedules and information about the program on our website: www.laramielegionbaseball.com. Thank you for your support.
Anne Moore and the Laramie Legion Baseball Board
Laramie
