An open letter to Senators Barrasso and Enzi:
As senators from Wyoming, you have the responsibility to carefully consider the latest nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States. Past decisions by the nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, reveal him to be a threat to the health and welfare of women at a time when risk to women has reached an urgent level.
Abortion occupies a necessary place in reproductive health care. Abortion saves the life of a woman who suffers an ectopic (tubal) pregnancy. Abortion terminates a miscarriage before damage is done to a woman’s health and fertility. And abortion allows a woman to delay childbirth until she is ready — physically, mentally, and economically — and until she has a responsible partner to share parenthood.
Fact: According to a 2012 study published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology, the possibility of death in childbirth is 14 times greater than it is in legal induced abortion.
Fact: According to the Guttmacher Institute, a first-trimester abortion is “one of the safest medical procedures and carries minimal risk.”
As a result, abortion preserves a woman’s life and health.
Fact: Also according to the Guttmacher Institute, 6 out of 10 women who obtained abortions in 2014 were mothers already.
Mothers who obtain abortions understand the sacrifice required in having a child, a sacrifice undertaken by both the woman and her family. Having a child is a serious responsibility, and responsible parents must be able to provide a healthy and safe environment.
Justification for banning abortion is based on patriarchal religious beliefs, not a legal standard. Legal justification for protecting abortion is based on the human right to self-determination, as well as the necessary place that abortion occupies in reproductive health.
Please consider the health and well-being of women in this country, as well as the human rights of over half the population, and vote “no” on Brett Kavanaugh.
Sandra Moore
Laramie
