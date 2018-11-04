I am writing to second Bern Haggerty’s letter on October 31 in which he is thanking Mayor Andi Summerville for her help when he had a suggestion and a request. My own interactions with our Mayor and my Council member echo his. I continue to be impressed with Andi’s prompt and factual responses, not only to my own questions (I am a resident of Ward 1 for your information) but in taking care of the whole city.
I have watched her discussions with WYDOT, legislators, and on a panel that Sam Western convened last winter. She is always well-informed and able to address all different groups with intelligence and clarity.
She has more than general interest in giving info that is asked for; an ability to search out and present wide-ranging information; and is willing to go the extra mile. Hence, I am asking that we residents of Ward 1 return Andi to Council for another term. Thanks to all for your vote.
Sonya Moore, Laramie
