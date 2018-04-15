While I can understand the concern of residents on Fort Buford Lane as the road condition deteriorates each spring, it’s not an expense all in the county should have to bear. For 40 years, I’ve lived in West Laramie on a dirt street. The price was more affordable and my property taxes lower than purchasing a similar 1920’s home in the tree area. It was a choice I made when considering that first home I purchased, and I chose to continue to live in West Laramie on a dirt street when purchasing my current home. I continue to live with a muddy vehicle and boots year-round … that is my choice.
Fast forward 30 years, and I now own a cabin off Rainbow Valley Road, a road out in the county, but not maintained by the county. Not only was the road condition deteriorating after no maintenance for years; but, it was impassable after most major winter snow storms. The property owners finally agreed that a few kind neighbors should not carry the burden of providing access for all, while not being compensated.
Rainbow Valley Road is a road off which many neighborhoods access Highway 130. With a vote by the property owners, the Rainbow Valley Special Road District has formed. With each property owner paying $100 per year, the road is in far better condition and access not denied for weeks at a time now due to a snow event. Albany County staff were able to assist in determining whose property was affected and conducting the vote.
An association such as this could solve many of the issues on Fort Buford Lane. Our county has seen significant budgetary constraints. With ever fewer dollars available from our state or federal government on the horizon, it would not be a sound practice for the county to take on the maintenance of this lane while there are so many others seeking similar services throughout the county. It simply can’t be done; our County Commissioners and staff have whittled away at staff and services these last several years, and with great regret had to lessen so much. They’ve done an awesome job in the face of these financial constraints.
It’s time to explore a special road district that allows daily access for residents, visitors and emergency responders.
Mary Fick Monteith
Laramie
