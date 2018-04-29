When Lyle Williams decided to carry a weapon, in defiance of the University of Wyoming’s policy, he was not being a respectful guest while attending the Wyoming GOP Convention last weekend. What good comes from making UW regret their decision to allow such guests upon their premises? This act of carrying a weapon on UW property could result in his not being welcomed at any function, whether it be sporting events, concerts, classes or graduations, much less non-campus political groups at convention. “Packing weapons” is an open violation of the UW policy of which he’d been made aware.
It is laughable to state that he, Mr. Williams, intended to be cited so he could fight the UW policy in court, as was stated in the Laramie Boomerang, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. How is he going to get into any courthouse without removing his gun? They, too, are publicly funded and he’ll receive more than a citation when he attempts to bully his way into the courthouse with a weapon. The same can be said for any commercial flight he may ever wish to take from an airport. He’ll not bully his way onboard with any rhetoric about the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution protecting his right to own and carry.
He’s argued it’s a state owned facility that receives funding from our state and Federal government, and he paid taxes that support it. But, the city halls, courthouses, police stations, airports, and schools that have a “no weapons allowed” policy all receive tax dollars, and he will find himself arrested if he comes armed onto these properties. Millions of dollars in private donations are also a funding source UW relies upon. The Board of Trustees was thinking of all of this when establishing its policy.
I commend UW Police Chief Mike Samp for handling this matter in the manner he did. It will be a sad waste of our tax-payer’s dollars for UW to have to defend itself from the armed bullying of a guest. Dollars that should be spent to enrich student education and pay employees.
Mary Fick Monteith
Laramie
