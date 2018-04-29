April 15’s Boomerang contained a major article about air service particularly in Cheyenne. Co-incidentally that night “60 Minutes” had a two section expose about Allegiant Air. It was a citation of Allegiant’s poor operating record that has spanned several year. Apparently Cheyenne is looking at Allegiant for vacation travel to Las Vegas and Phoenix plus Sky West as an American Airlines partner to fly to Dallas-Ft. Worth, which would provide hub service.
As a former member of the Laramie Regional Airport Board and a long-time supporter of air service for Wyoming, I first want to say that Laramie has the good fortune to be served by Sky West flying as United Express. It is an excellent airline with jet equipment and very reliable service. In addition Laramie is fortunate to be an EAS (Essential Air Service) airport, and thus to have a substantial US Government subsidy for Sky West. This is in contrast to Cheyenne which would have to find city, county and state subsidies to attract Sky West (or any quality airline).
The bottom line is that Sky West air service LAR to DEN (and back) is a gem for Laramie. It is, therefore, critical that air service from and to Laramie be supported by every segment of the community: by the University, by the businesses, and by you and me the traveling public. Without Laramie’s Sky West/United Express service not only would economic growth be nearly impossible, but it would be difficult to keep what we have.
Gerald Meyer
Laramie
