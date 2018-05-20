Editor’s note: An exception was made for the length of this letter.
Laramie is blessed with a number of parks some of which have large acreage and some which are quite small. The larger parks vary in size (number of acres) with the largest two being LaBonte (30) and LaPrele (29). The next four large parks are Washington (13), Scout (12), Undine (10) and, Kiwanis (8). All of the listed parks but one have multiple facilities such as restrooms, shelters, barbecue grills or pits, picnic tables, open fields for soccer, and play areas for young children. The large park that doesn’t have these amenities is Scout Park.
The properties for Scout Park and Kiwanis Park were bought by the city in the late 1980s. Because it was thought that the need for a park in West Laramie was the most necessary, Kiwanis was developed as a fully functioning park. Scout Park was developed in the sense of sodding the area and planting trees but was not developed else-wise other than to designate an area for soccer fields. During the next 20 years the city watered the grass and trees, and fertilized and mowed the grass with the main result being that the park has served as a beautiful green area for the Richards Park housing area and not as a functioning recreation area for the Laramie community in general. While many questions have been asked why Scout Park has not been developed as a true community park, the city continues to maintain the park as an open area for Richards Park residents.
The residential areas six blocks west and four blocks north of Scout Park have what well may be the highest population density in the city. These areas include two large three-story apartment complexes with multiple buildings, eight-plex homes, four-plex homes, duplex homes, small town houses, and single family houses. When, if ever, will the residents of the area around Scout Park be able to enjoy having a park within walking distance that has restrooms, picnic tables, barbecue grills, a shelter or two, a basketball court, play equipment for children and other amenities found in the other larger city parks?
The city announced in 2016 that Scout Park would have restrooms, a shelter, picnic areas, etc. in 2017. The 2018 flier put out by the city makes no mention of any such improvements for Scout Park. While the city does not post signs stating that people should not set a foot on the grass of Scout Park the “nonverbal” language as indicated by the lack of the usual facilities for large parks pretty well suggest that the general public is not wanted. To drive this point home, Scout Park is the only large city park that does not provide a station with dog cleanup bags for people walking their dogs in the parks. Certainly, if you want to take a walk in the grassy area of the park make sure you don’t bring your dog along.
Scout Park lies between 22nd Street to the west and 27th Street to the north just off Reynolds Street. I invite people to drive or walk by this beautiful area and ask themselves why the area has essentially functioned for more than two decades as nothing more than an extended backyard for the Richards Park development area.
Hugh McGinley
Laramie
