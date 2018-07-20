As we are in the middle of another election season, I find little solace in the grand promises of large corporations bringing thousands of new jobs to Wyoming. As a long time businessman who talks to other businessmen and women, it is clear that Wyoming lacks a skilled work force. Plumbers, electricians, carpenters, mason, mechanics and machinists are in short supply. The only gubernatorial candidate who has addressed this skills gap is Harriet Hageman.
Our education system is rife with platitudes of keeping Wyoming’s youth here. Industries that do not exist in the state would be fine to bring in but you are talking years of lag time from inception to employment. Harriet Hageman is the only candidate who has consulted with other governors on their success and failures in economic development.
We have talked of economic diversity for decades but because of poor planning still wallow in a boom and bust cycle. We need a real conservative who has a proven record of standing up to the federal government and understands the true nature of our economic future. We do not need conservatives who donate to Democrat candidates and causes, who give lip service to the 2nd amendment but will not answer voters questions on the subject. Please vote for Harriet Hageman on August 21.
Tom Mattimore
Laramie
