As a lifelong conservative Republican and a long-term Laramie businessman I wish to whole heartedly endorse Dave O’Malley for sheriff.
For 21 years he has proven to be a law enforcement professional.
He has stayed within budget and has run both LPD and ACSO without a hint of scandal.
His opponent has no experience in law enforcement and has never run an organization as large and complex as the ACSO. The sheriff is required to cooperate with federal, state and local elected officials and police agencies.
This needs both knowledge and diplomatic skills. Please consider this as you vote for sheriff.
Tom Mattimore, Laramie
is it important for me to know you are a "conservative".....lifelong, no less......republican......and a long-time business person? are we to ascribe special, more meaningful basis to those claims of your endorsement? I am happy to hear ofyour support for Dave, way less interested in your "supra" near miss qualifications.....
