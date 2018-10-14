Your front page story was 180 degrees out of phase with what I observed! Your “journalists” were not factual. THE PRESENTATION WAS NOBLE AND POWERFUL. To write in your lengthy article that Mr. Jimenez was “willfully and knowingly lying” on the front page of your paper is repeating slander and libel. Young people were in the audience. Implying that the audience “was mostly gray-haired Laramie residents” was false. 3 people making statements were young people. 4 of the panelists lived in Laramie at the time of the murder. They are more qualified to comment versus your reporters, who likely weren’t even born then! You degrade your readership when you espouse such one-sided, information. I doubt the reporter read “The Book of Matt,” if he did, the “journalist” would have been more balanced in their reporting, open to listening to what was said at that forum, rather than forcing their uniformed beliefs on your readership. Why did your “journalists” neglect to mention people in the audience who spoke, who lived in Laramie at the time of the murder. These speakers knew one or more of the people involved, but that was never mentioned. I listened with rapt attention. Your “journalists” had their minds made up before the first word the panelists uttered. One point never mentioned; one questioner was Albany County’s commissioner. Why did you neglect to mention his presence, his statements about Meth, funds the county has to help people with this horrible addiction. Richardson’s presence lends credence that METH was a factor in this murder. You ignored public facts, especially the pistol whipping to individuals not involved in the murder, after Matthew Shepard was tied to the fence and left to die. This is not Honesty/Fair Reporting. If your staff were informed, your newspaper’s very long and biased story would have been far more balanced. After 20 years, you should be able to get something right. You did not! You should be ashamed you could not fairly report on such a panel without bias or preconceived opinions. This should have been on your opinion page! It was tone deaf.
Richard Mastio
Laramie
