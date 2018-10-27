To the Editor:
Well, there they go again. UW is once more proposing to destroy one of its historic buildings. This time it’s Wyo Hall. A few years ago, it was Merica Hall. The trend goes back to at least the early 1980s when locals rallied to save the Cooper House.
Because of these periodic attempts to tear down parts of one of the nation’s best university landscapes, along with questionable designs for new buildings, the Legislature urged the university to develop some architectural policies regarding the preservation of its historic buildings. In response, UW retained a team of national consultants guided by a community advisory board to write a historic preservation plan, which the Trustees adopted as UW policy in 2015.
Just a few years later, the university is proposing to violate the plan by demolishing Wyo Hall, located on the most historic part of UW. The 2015 review of this building by architects and historic preservation specialists concluded that it possesses high historical value and integrity, is solidly built and is in good condition. Not bad for 67 years old.
New residence halls is one of the university’s most pressing construction needs, but it’s puzzling why this must result in the destruction of an historic structure. The current dorms are already centrally located, about equal distance between academic, administrative, athletic, and student services that stretch from 9th to 23rd streets. UW’s Long Range Development Plan calls for bus service to the current location of the dorms when new ones are built, which will make it even easier for students to get where they need to go. Why is it necessary to move the dorms to the north part of campus and tear down a historic structure in the process?
Since this proposal isn’t on the university’s web site, it is impossible to know everything that is in it, including when the public may have an opportunity to comment. Regardless, it appears that it will again be necessary to urge UW to adhere to its own policies and preserve part of its (and our) history.
Mike Massie, Laramie
(1) comment
Well said!!!!! It's amazing that UW cries poor but finds the money for new unnecessary buildings yet cans the Biodiversity Center that was so popular!!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.