Now is time to act on climate change
United Nations climate scientists tell us we have just 12 years to move our country off fossil fuels, to avoid catastrophic climate disaster. Over two hundred members of the youth organized Sunrise Movement staged a protest in Representative Nancy Pelosi’s office last week urging strong action by Congress to meet this goal. My son, a Laramie High School graduate, was in those ranks and one of the 50 of those protestors who were arrested. These young protestors have been working for a democratic process for climate justice. They have postponed their dreams and futures to become climate activists. Their actions spurred several members of the House of Representatives to promise to push a Green New Deal to create millions of green jobs, move our country off fossil fuels, and protect working people of all backgrounds. Action needs to be taken now. Congress members should support Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s resolution to create a House Select Committee for a Green New Deal in Congress. Please write your Representative Liz Cheney and ask for her support. Urge our senators and local representatives to be working for progressive and immediate steps towards climate solutions.
Martha Martinez del Rio, Laramie
