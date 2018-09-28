Although I am a resident of Texas, my mother’s uncle was Prof. Dr. William A. Riedl, who was a professor at the University of Wyoming over 30 years. He died in 1989. I see by news reports that the UW Chamber Orchestra will present a concert “Baroque Alchemy” on Sept. 30th. This should be a treat —for anyone. A lot of fine music is set to be performed, yet most people don’t really know what it is. “Baroque Music” is a style of music which was mainly composed from the years 1600 to 1760. And, although, “alchemy” usually refers to the ancient belief of transforming base metals into gold — it can also symbolically apply to the parallel of transforming our minds, moods, and feelings from sort of an “average mood” to an “elevated philosophical perspective,” in which we elevate our characters and even our mindset. Too many people get caught up in the words “alchemy” or “Rosicrucian” — since many false groups exist. I’d even call them charlatans or frauds promoting worthless correspondence courses —-for money. Sadly, that has tarnished the “good name” of the original groups. I am pleased that the University of Wyoming Chamber will present “Baroque alchemy” on Sept. 30th. I especially like the composition “Concerto for Two Cellos” by Vivaldi. It shows the vigor of two cellos, almost in duet, then culminates with nice blended harmony by a multitude of violins and grand piano. It really touches the soul. Music has been known to have healing properties, by comforting a person. Furthermore, Music has been known to have spiritual properties (hence, we have solemn, sacred hymns). Many people don’t realize that the prime composer Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741) was born in Venice, a major center of the alchemical and Rosicrucian movements in the mid-1700’s. Furthermore, most people don’t realize that Antonio Vivaldi was a music-teacher, violinist, teacher and a Roman Catholic priest. He was truly multi-talented. Known from Vienna to Paris; I’d encourage everyone in Wyoming enjoys.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas
