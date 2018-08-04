3D guns issue misunderstood by opponents
The recent court decision on firearms seems to be highly misunderstood. The right to distribute plans for the manufacture of firearms was determined to be a right of free speech that comes under the 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. This was not a 2nd Amendment firearm issue. The plans concern non-patented designs and 20th century arms whose patents have expired and are now considered in the public domain. These plans have been available to the public for decades.
The issue has now magically shifted and we are now discussing plastic guns (“ghost guns”) that people are claiming cannot be detected by airport scanners and can be printed easily at home with no technical experience necessary. We visited this issue decades ago when anti-gun extremists tried to ban the invisible, plastic, Glock. ALL modern, plastic framed pistols like the Glock have a steel slide and forged steel barrel and are VERY EASILY detected by any metal detector. In fact the simple, printed, plastic, barrel-less, pistol that we are seeing on the news still has to have a steel firing pin and the ammo consists of lead, copper, brass, and steel components that are easily detected. Even the plastic components will show up in airport scanners. What I found inexcusable was the news broadcast of a picture of an all plastic, completely white, non-firing, AR-15 replica. Why was this toy shown? No plastic barrel can withstand the heat and pressure of a rifle round. Misleading!
Before expensive 3D printers, “zip guns” were manufactured at home with common tools for next to nothing. Basic firearm design is extremely simple and well known for centuries. No computerized factory was required to manufacture muskets in the 15th and 16th centuries and yet these arms were very effective in the Spanish conquest of Central America and what is now Mexico. These ancient muskets consisted of only a pipe, powder, ball, and burning fuse! To stop people from making their own firearms I guess the government will have to censure the Internet, burn a pile of books, and jail all the smart people (done before).
Derek Mancinho
Laramie
